Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A large shark about 3.5m-4m washed up on Blacks Beach in Mackay. Picture: Melanie Gibbs
A large shark about 3.5m-4m washed up on Blacks Beach in Mackay. Picture: Melanie Gibbs
Environment

Mackay family finds dead shark washed up on popular beach

Tara Miko
21st Mar 2021 12:43 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Mackay family has found a large tiger shark dead on a popular beach during a morning walk.

Melanie Gibbs was with her family walking along Blacks Beach near the stairs when she spotted a fin sticking out of the sand.

Getting closer, she realised it was a shark that appeared to have washed ashore.

"There were no marks on it, it was just there," Mrs Gibbs said.

 

A large shark about 3.5m-4m washed up on Blacks Beach in Mackay. Picture: Melanie Gibbs
A large shark about 3.5m-4m washed up on Blacks Beach in Mackay. Picture: Melanie Gibbs

 

 

"It doesn't appear to have been there for very long."

There were no drag marks near the dead animal which she estimated to be between 3.5m and 4m long.

"There doesn't seem to be anything too sinister about it, it was just dead."

The department has been contacted.

blacks beach mackay beaches mackay northern beaches shark tiger shark
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local students put STEM skills to test in hands-on workshop

        Premium Content Local students put STEM skills to test in hands-on workshop

        News Learning how to code robots, participants also investigated perforation patterns in gas well casings and autonomous vehicles used in mine sites and through coal sorting...

        VOTE NOW: Who has the Best Brunch in Bundaberg

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Who has the Best Brunch in Bundaberg

        News Matt Preston asked readers to name the restaurant with the best brunch in Bundaberg...

        One person hurt in incident involving pedestrian, car

        Premium Content One person hurt in incident involving pedestrian, car

        News Crews from QAS have responded to an incident involving a pedestrian and car

        Car crashes three metres off bridge

        Premium Content Car crashes three metres off bridge

        News Crews from QAS arrived on scene and had to extricate a male patient from his...