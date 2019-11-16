Menu
A man and a woman in their 20s have been arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen car while fleeing police. Picture: Channel Seven
Crime

Duo charged over gunpoint carjacking, hwy car chase

Rae Wilson
by
16th Nov 2019 4:52 AM | Updated: 8:15 AM
A MACKAY man and woman have been charged over an armed hold up in Hervey Bay that ended in a dramatic Bruce Highway crash.

A 27-year-old Seaforth man and a 24-year-old Mackay woman will appear in court today after allegedly stealing a car in Pialba yesterday and driving it to the Sunshine Coast. 

 

Police apprehended a man and woman at gunpoint after they led emergency services on a car chase from Hervey Bay. The alleged stolen car ended up on its roof and the occupants were taken into custody. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Police will allege the duo stole a white Toyota Corolla from a woman at gunpoint on Charlton Esplanade before leading police on a car chase.

The man allegedly drove the car from Hervey Bay to Maryborough and onto the Maryborough-Cooloola Road and Tin Can Bay Road to Gympie.

The driver allegedly continued to drive the stolen car south on the Bruce Highway.

At 12.08pm, Police began following the vehicle at Forest Glen along the Bruce Highway just after Maroochydore Road.

Police allege the vehicle was seen swerving in and out of traffic and had side swiped another car before rolling south of Roys Road, Beerwah at 12.17pm.

People were arrested after the alleged carjacking.
The driver of the side swiped car was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital as a precaution.

The Seaforth man has been charged with two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, receiving tainted property, evade police. He has further been charged with one count of robbery while armed and in company, common assault, dangerous driving, possessing a shortened firearm, possessing ammunition and stealing.

The Mackay woman has been charged with two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, one count of robbery while armed and in company and common assault.

Both will appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court today.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

