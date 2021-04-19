Mackay dog sex extortion case one step closer to committal

A man is accused of bestiality with his former partner in the Mackay region. Picture: Supplied.

A man is accused of bestiality with his former partner in the Mackay region. Picture: Supplied.

The case involving a man accused of bestiality with, and later extortion against, his former partner is back before the courts.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard there had been discussions between the man's solicitor and the prosecution in relation to witness cross examination before matters are committed up.

The man, in his 30s, is charged with multiple serious offences that allegedly occurred over two separate time frames and are linked.

Police allege he twice helped and filmed his then-girlfriend as she had sex with a dog in the Mackay region between December 2019 and January 2020.

It is understood the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is contesting the two counts of bestiality.

Police also allege he later tried to coerce the woman to drop a domestic violence order against him by threatening to post the bestiality video on social media.

He is charged with extortion, threatening to distribute intimate images, attempting to pervert the course of justice, stalking and breaching a domestic violence order between March and May 2020.

The man is currently on bail after two failed attempts and he must abide by a number of strict conditions.

A directions hearing is when the court issues an order outlining steps both parties must take and the time frames for doing so.

The court heard there was "largely" an agreement between prosecutions and the man's legal representative Antoinette Morton or Fisher Dore Lawyers.

The case will be mentioned again in late May where a date for a directions hearing, if needed, will be determined.

