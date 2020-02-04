Machado blows away Jackson’s NBL record

Scott Machado of the Cairns Taipans trains at the Cairns Basketball Stadium ahead of the team's National Basketball League (NBL) match against the New Zealand Breakers at the Cairns Convention Centre. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE.

IF an NBL player is knocking over Cedric Jackson's records, they must be entering rare air in Australian hoops.

Taipans floor general Scott Machado went past the former NZ Breakers star's record for most assists in a season on Friday and remarkably did so with three games of the regular season remaining.

The 33-year-old Jackson's NBL resume speaks for itself: three-time champion, 2013 league MVP and twice the grand final MVP, as well as being a three-time NBL First Team member and leading the league in assists on five occasions.

The 29-year-old Machado passed Jackson in dimes against the Hawks, another club Jackson used to play for, and the way he is going, the former LA Laker may just snap a few more awards like the former NBL leading man.

"I have heard about Cedric, I do not know much about him, but obviously he was a very good passer," Machado reflected after training on Tuesday morning.

"He had the last four years for top assists, it is a big deal.

"Praise to him and all that, sorry I had to pass you (laughs)."

The American-born Brazilian was unsure if the 2019-20 NBL campaign is one of the best of his career, believing his performances have been consistent wherever he has played over the last decade.

"Honestly, I think I have been playing well wherever I have went," Machado said.

"I am playing extremely well here, but I do not think it is far off my numbers.

"If you look around my career, my averages have always been pretty much the same, I have been pretty solid.

"It is a team sport first and foremost and the guys here are making me a better player."

Second-year Snakes mentor Mike Kelly saw first-hand how impressive Jackson was across his career with three NBL teams.

"Cedric was a phenomenal player in this league, and a winner," Kelly said.

"He had the same thing, the balance of assists and scoring when his teams needed it, and his teams won championships on the back of it.

"Scott has a lot of those same qualities, as well as playing on both ends of the floor and playing defence.

"It is a great honour for Scott to do that and he is going to push it out with more assists to finish the season."

Peter German, North Cairns' football manager, was an interested onlooker at Snakes training on Tuesday, familiar with Kelly and assistant coach Jamie O'Loughlin from their time in Victoria.

MOVING UP

Most assists in the regular season in the 40 minute era

204 - Scott Machado, with three regular season games to go.

200 - Cedric Jackson

188 - Jackson

173 - Jackson

167 - Jackson