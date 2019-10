A TELEVISION in the McDonalds store on Targo St was smashed, after an alleged random act of assault occurred.

The unknown male suspect exited the bathroom and punched a stranger inside the fast food restaurant.

A fight has then resulted, with other patrons attempting to break it up, before security managed to end it.

During the altercation, the television screen was smashed.

Contact police with information and quote QP1902132873.