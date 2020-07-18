Maccas link in new virus cases

Health authorities have issued warnings for a number of restaurants across NSW as worrying community transmission continues.

Health authorities have issued warnings for a number of restaurants across NSW as worrying community transmission continues.

Community transmission continues across New South Wales with a number of positive coronavirus cases now identified on the state's south coast.

NSW Health Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr Jeremy McAnulty today announced 15 new positive cases for the state and issued a number of isolation warnings.

Dr McAnulty said two of the 15 positive cases had attended the Soldier's Club in Bateman's Bay on July 13 from 7pm to 9pm and had then briefly visited Albion Park McDonald's, in the southern suburbs of Wollongong, on July 15 from 2pm to 2.30pm.

The McDonald's is a popular transit spot for holiday-makers heading to the NSW's south coast and is one of the busiest restaurants in the state.

Two positive cases visited Albion Park McDonald‘s’s. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Dr McAnulty advised anyone who had visited the club in Batemans Bay to "isolate immediately" for 14 days.

"Watch out for symptoms and if symptoms develop come forward for testing right away and even if they get a negative test to stay in isolation for that full 14 days," he said.

Anyone who visited the Albion Park McDonald's at the previously mentioned times has been advised to watch for symptoms and isolate immediately if any develop.

"Watch carefully for symptoms and if you develop any respiratory symptoms, coughs, sore throat, runny nose, shortness of breath or fever, to come immediately forward for testing and isolate themselves," he said.

Four of the 15 new cases were from overseas travellers, all in hotel quarantine, and five were linked to the Crossroads Hotel cluster. The western Sydney hotel now has 45 cases linked to it.

Five cases from NSW's new numbers are still under investigation.

The isolation warning comes a day after NSW Health added two new venues to its growing list of businesses impacted by the latest virus outbreak.

Stockland Mall in Wetherill Park and Thai Rock restaurant in the mall were identified as the latest venues to have been visited by a COVID-19 case.

Health Minister Dr Kerry Chant yesterday said a southwestern Sydney woman in her 30s who worked at the restaurant in the mall has been identified as a case. She worked at the restaurant from July 9 to 14.

"There are five recent cases that report spending some time in the Stockland mall at Wetherill Park while infectious," she said.

"We are urging anyone who is at the mall in the last two weeks to be particularly vigilant for symptoms, especially those who attended the thai restaurant … to watch carefully for symptoms and if they occur, isolate and immediately come forward for testing."

More than 25 venues across NSW including gyms, pubs, supermarkets, cafes and shopping centres have been identified as possible coronavirus hot spots.

Originally published as Maccas link in new virus cases