Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 42-year-old man told he couldn't dine-in at a McDonald's has allegedly reacted by spitting in a woman's face.
A 42-year-old man told he couldn't dine-in at a McDonald's has allegedly reacted by spitting in a woman's face.
Crime

Macca's customer spat on and man charged

by Luke Costin
10th Apr 2020 10:25 AM

A man told he couldn't sit down in a northwestern Sydney McDonald's has been accused of spitting on a woman who filmed his confrontation with staff.

The Chester Hill man, 42, took his food to the outdoor dining area of the chain's Kellyville Ridge restaurant on Thursday morning before staff told him to leave due to COVID-19-related ministerial directions.

He refused to leave and, when he noticed a woman in the store filming him on her mobile phone, he allegedly spat on her face and walked off.

Police later caught up with the man and charged him with common assault.

He's due to appear at Blacktown Local Court on July 6.

Originally published as Macca's customer spat on, NSW man charged

coronavirus crime health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A timely delivery of essentials

        premium_icon A timely delivery of essentials

        News A delivery of a truck load of food came at the right time for Global Care Bundaberg as more people need help due to the coronavirus pandemic.

        People urged to stay home during the Easter period

        premium_icon People urged to stay home during the Easter period

        News A SAFETY message from Bundaberg Police for the Easter season.

        LifeFlight’s need for life saving donations

        premium_icon LifeFlight’s need for life saving donations

        News LifeFlight has made a call for donations due to a growing need to acquire more...

        How you can enjoy Lady Elliot Island from home

        premium_icon How you can enjoy Lady Elliot Island from home

        News While the world stays at home, life on Lady Elliot Island goes on, and now resort...