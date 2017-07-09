Macaw seller gets $50K fine down to $300

CONVICTED: Ross Johnston was in conflict with Bundaberg Regional Council over his birds.

BUNDABERG Regional Council sought $50,000 in fines for Ross Johnston after charging him with an animal offence involving 19 exotic macaws.

It had been pursuing Johnston, a self-described macaw bird broker, for around five years, alleging he was breaking a regulation over the size of the birds he had.

On June 8, Johnston failed to attend Bundaberg Magistrates Court and was found guilty by Magistrate Belinda Merrin of keeping animals in contravention of a council prohibition on December 1 at Walker St.

The council and its lawyer wanted maximum penalties of more than $50,000 and sought for significant costs to be awarded against Johnston.

But in Johnston's absence, Ms Merrin, who queried the large penalty sought by the council, adjourned the matter to allow him to get legal representation.

BIRD LIFE: Two of the macaws.

On Thursday, Johnston turned up with lawyer Edwina Rowan.

Ms Merrin soon realised there had been some legal confusion - it was, in fact, a single offence Johnston had commited and not 19 offences.

"There might be 19 birds but I can't see 19 offences,” Ms Merrin said.

This significantly reduced the maximum penalty to just over $6000, which the council then pursued.

With proceedings watched by a group of council staff, Ms Rowan said Johnston's financial circumstances were relevant, and he could only be exposed to the maximum penalty that was available at the time - just over $6000.

Ms Merrin said she question the $50,000 that had originally been sought, which is why she adjourned the case.

Ms Rowan said Johnston had been bankrupted twice.

"And has significant debts of $68,000 including debt to the Australian taxation office,” Ms Rowan said.

"He suffers health issues including chronic fatigue and back pain.”

Ms Rowan said Johnston did, prior to his conviction, email the council in what was an offer to resolve the matter by someone not knowledgeable of the law.

However, the council's lawyer said she did not read the email as an offer of restitution and so did not reply.

Ms Merrin agreed, saying she did not view it as an offer of restitution.

Ms Merrin told Johnston he declined to attend at court that day and she convicted him in his absence.

"Fortunately for you I did not find $50,000 applicable as penalty,” she said.

"You kept 19 very valuable birds on a premises where it was not appropriate to do so. And you have over a number of years been aware you were contravening that prohibition.

"Over some time you made assurances to council you would remedy that but did not.”

Ms Merrin found that Johnston, either due to his reluctance or refusal to consider he was breaking the law, had continued to keep the birds despite knowing it was wrong.

Ms Merrin rejected the council's request for the maximum $6000 penalty, saying it was not the most serious of cases.

Instead, she fined him $300 and ordered him to pay council costs of $2625.

Mr Johnston said he was pleased the ongoing legal tussle with the was over.

"It's been going five years,” he said outside court.

"I think $300 that's great. I wasn't really over concerned. It would never get up and fly,” Mr Johnston said.

"I'll stick up for my rights.”

Mr Johnston said that under by-laws introduced by the council in 2012 people can't have birds "bigger than galahs” if the premises is less than 4000sq m.

He moved into a different premises on Walker St shortly after the by-law change.

He said he then couldn't quickly find a property with a minimum 4000sq m. There were also costs involved.

"They were not all my birds. I broker macaws, selling them for other people and their numbers go up and down.” he said.

Mr Johnston said it was unfortunate but the problem began when noise complaints were made over the sought-after parrots.

"I just laughed loudly,” he said when told the council was seeking a $50,000 fine.

"It could never happen,” he said.

"(The) whole thing's a joke.

"Council staff did not know what they are doing.

"They gave me five infringement notices and every single one of them were not processed correctly.

"I went to the Ombudsman.”

"They've got these cowboy local law officers going around, trying to sting me with 19 charges when there is only one,” he said.

"If I didn't attend court they would have got that by default.

"And every pet shop in Bundaberg if they have birds bigger than a galah then they are in trouble.”