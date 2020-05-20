Macadamia industry cracks coronavirus challenge

THIS year’s Australian macadamia crop remains on track to reach the forecast total.

The prediction of 36,500 tonnes in-shell at 3.5 per cent moisture (39,000 tonnes at 10 per cent moisture), the industry’s peak body, the Australian Macadamia Society, announced today.

In 2016, Bundaberg became the biggest macadamia growing region in Australia, the biggest producer of macadamias in the world.

Harvesting started slightly later this year but was now well progressed in all growing regions, AMS CEO Jolyon Burnett said.

“Harvest conditions have been largely favourable, and kernel recoveries are increasing, which is to be expected at this stage of the season,” he said.

Mr Burnett said the industry had adapted to COVID-19 restrictions and therefore had been able to continue operations during the pandemic.

“Processing and shipping of the new season crop is underway,” he said.

The latest Australian macadamia industry crop estimate is based on forecast intake provided by the Australian Macadamia Handlers Association to the end of April.

The AMHA represent 97.5 per cent of production in Australia.

Further crop reports will be provided in July and September, and the final figure for the 2020 crop will be announced by the AMS in early December.

Macadamia nuts are Australia’s only native food export.

