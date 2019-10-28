Macadamia farm upskills employees

ALLOWAY Macadamia and Mac Nursery had 10 employees gain a Certificate III in Rural Operations on Friday.

The farm had been working for two years to upskill employees through a course and was able to tailor the certificate to suit the needs of the farm.

Graduate Angela Rohdmann said: “It is always good to expand your knowledge so you can upskill yourself,”

“It is always good to gain new knowledge and there is a lot of new knowledge that I can actually put into place in my job now,” Ms Rohdmann said.

“I would recommend it to others in the rural industry. The macadamia industry is going ahead very quickly and a lot of the things we learn are appropriate for our jobs.”

Seven employees were completing their first Certificate III so received Government funding.

Back to Work officer Gillian Rimmer organised funding through Back to Work for the other three employees.

“The Back to Work program began in regional Queensland and was so successful that it expanded to include southeast Queensland as well,” Ms Rimmer said.

“The aim is to get employment outcomes for people. Some might not be able to afford a qualification and this enables them to get into a career path they wouldn’t have been able to otherwise.”

“It also helps upskill people who may be at risk of losing their job or at risk of falling behind other employees at work.”