Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UPSKILLED EMPLOYEES: From left Robert Weir, Tom White, Camaron Haack, Angela Rohdmann, Johan Oosthuizen, Catherine Grace and Jason Steele.
UPSKILLED EMPLOYEES: From left Robert Weir, Tom White, Camaron Haack, Angela Rohdmann, Johan Oosthuizen, Catherine Grace and Jason Steele.
News

Macadamia farm upskills employees

Brittiny Edwards, Brittiny.Edwards@news-mail.com.au
28th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALLOWAY Macadamia and Mac Nursery had  10 employees gain a Certificate III in Rural Operations on Friday.

The farm had been working for two years to upskill employees through a course and was able to tailor the certificate to suit the needs of the farm.

Graduate Angela Rohdmann said: “It is always good to expand your knowledge so you can upskill yourself,”

“It is always good to gain new knowledge and there is a lot of new knowledge that I can actually put into place in my job now,” Ms Rohdmann said.

“I would recommend it to others in the rural industry. The macadamia industry is going ahead very quickly and a lot of the things we learn are appropriate for our jobs.”

Seven employees were completing their first Certificate  III so received Government funding.

Back to Work officer Gillian Rimmer organised funding through Back to Work for the other three employees.

“The Back to Work program began in regional Queensland and was so successful that it expanded to include southeast Queensland as well,” Ms Rimmer said.

“The aim is to get employment outcomes for people. Some might not be able to afford a qualification and this enables them to get into a career path they wouldn’t have been able to otherwise.”

“It also helps upskill people who may be at risk of losing their job or at risk of falling behind other employees at work.”

back to work program bundaberg epmloyment macadamia farm macadamias
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Local tradies to benefit from depot’s $1 million upgrade

    premium_icon Local tradies to benefit from depot’s $1 million upgrade

    News LOCAL concreters and tradies will be part of a $1 million project to upgrade Ergon’s Biggenden depot to give crews a safer, more efficient base.

    • 28th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    Gratitude more than project, it’s a lifestyle

    premium_icon Gratitude more than project, it’s a lifestyle

    News AFTER years of hard work and tracking her own experience with endometriosis, what...

    • 28th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    Bundy’s unemployment rate stays stable

    premium_icon Bundy’s unemployment rate stays stable

    News THE Wide Bay’s unemployment rate has remained flat at 7.3 per cent in September...

    • 28th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    Dead puppy found in crab pot

    premium_icon Dead puppy found in crab pot

    News A woman posted on social media about her family's shocking find