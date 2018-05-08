Macadamia crops hold appeal for investors

BUNDABERG is primed to hold on to its position as the largest producer of macadamias in the country, with investors showing a keen interest in the region.

Colliers International Rural senior executive Trenton Hindman said land traditionally farmed for sugar cane was slowly being converted into macadamia crops in the region.

"Buyers are investing in Queensland's relatively inexpensive agricultural land and water and converting it to tree crops that will yield higher returns, which is why macadamias have become popular,” Mr Hindman said.

"A growing number of cane farms are being repurposed in favour of macadamias.”

Last year Mr Hindman sold a 124ha cane farm at Mahoneys Road in Bucca for $2 million to an Asian-based macadamia exporter, while this year one of Australia's leading macadamia producers purchased a 623ha cane farm at Maryborough for $12.1 million.

Macadamia prices have almost doubled in the last five years.

In 2017, Australia's macadamia crop was estimated at 54,000 tonnes and had its fourth consecutive year of growth, with momentum expected to continue over the next 12 months.

According to the Australian Macadamia Society, 40 per cent of Australian macadamia sales are in the Asia-Pacific region, with growing international markets in Taiwan, Korea, and Japan. The key driver of growth is Asia's increasing interest in healthy foods.