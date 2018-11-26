M5 traffic chaos after fatal ute crash
City-bound motorists on Sydney's M5 motorway are being told to expect delays after a man was killed when his ute veered off the road, up an embankment and into a tree.
The man in his 30s died near the Henry Lawson Drive off-ramp, Milperra, earlier this morning, with one lane eastbound still closed at Heathcote Rd.
"Traffic is heavy eastbound and queued before Heathcote Road in Moorebank," the NSW Transport Management Centre said.
Officers from Bankstown Police Area Command have established a crime scene and will investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.