Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The M1 regularly experiences traffic delays. Picture: Tim Marsden
The M1 regularly experiences traffic delays. Picture: Tim Marsden
News

M1 to get $130 million boost

by Renee Viellaris
1st Feb 2019 5:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SCOTT Morrison will today announce $130 million to help beat traffic chaos on the M1 as new coal and gas projects are set to be fast tracked in central Queensland.

The targeted drip-feed of infrastructure announcements in southeast Queensland will today culminate with cash to help motorists avoid congestion at exits on the M1 and in the Mount Lindesay Highway and Ipswich Motorway corridors.

 

The investment is in the electorate of Forde, a marginal seat Labor is growing more confident in winning.

The M1 regularly experiences traffic delays. Picture: Tim Marsden
The M1 regularly experiences traffic delays. Picture: Tim Marsden


Meanwhile, 12 Queensland proposals will be considered to help build new power generation. It is understood gas and coal is in the mix. Energy Minister Angus Taylor said underwriting new generation, which would help start new projects, was key to the Government's plan to keep energy affordable.

Nationally 66 submissions were received. Queensland is likely to win a project given the energy prices businesses and farmers, especially in central and north Queensland, are paying under State Government-owned Ergon Energy.

"The program will provide financial support to develop firm generation capacity as part of the Australian Government's commitment to lowering electricity prices and increasing reliability in the system,'' Mr Taylor said.

More Stories

boost infrastructure upgrades investment mi motorway queensland

Top Stories

    Ex-teacher, gymnastics coach jailed for 42K child porn files

    premium_icon Ex-teacher, gymnastics coach jailed for 42K child porn files

    Crime A BUNDABERG man has been convicted and sentenced to three years in prison after a police taskforce caught him sharing child porn images and videos.

    • 1st Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    DSS data reveals Bundy is nation's Newstart hotspot

    premium_icon DSS data reveals Bundy is nation's Newstart hotspot

    Politics Social Services data shows our region is a Newstart hotspot

    • 1st Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Weather gods playing with the region

    premium_icon Weather gods playing with the region

    Weather BoM looks into the crystal ball of Bundy's skies

    • 1st Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Hinkler candidate reveals Labor's plan for youth jobs

    premium_icon Hinkler candidate reveals Labor's plan for youth jobs

    Politics ALP Hinkler candidate's work focus

    • 1st Feb 2019 5:00 AM