Lynnsanity will be visiting Bundaberg for Masters

BUNDY BOUND: Chris Lynn is coming to Bundaberg in March. contributed

CRICKET: Bundaberg's best cricketers will be facing one of the most explosive players in world cricket.

Brisbane Heat captain Chris Lynn is coming to Salter Oval to play for the Bulls Masters on March 2.

The NewsMail revealed exclusively yesterday that Lynn was close to coming to the region to play with a deal almost locked in.

The Bulls Masters and Lynn confirmed the news yesterday afternoon after the power hitter scored 54 on Tuesday against the Sydney Thunder.

"I'm looking forward to it,” he said

"I heard a lot of hype about last year, (and) a couple of good names going along this year in Andrew Symonds, Alfie Langer and Darren Lehmann.

"I'll get to reconnect with my old coach (Lehmann).”

Lynn's visit isn't the first time he has been to the region. He played in the under-12 state titles.

The whole trip was made possible through Lynn taking time out of his upcoming break during that time to come to Bundaberg.

"Now with the schedule and the competitions I don't get a great deal of time off.

"(But this is) something I'm looking forward to.

"The game of cricket doesn't owe me anything, I owe the game of cricket. I want to get to make sure I get to up to Bundaberg, really soak it up and have fun.”

He's also looking forward to playing with Symonds and Lehmann.

"Andrew Symonds is no doubt one of the greatest all rounders to play and I sort of evolved my game around his power hitting,” he said.

"The way he threw himself around the field was phenomenal.”

Lynn also hopes to inspire the next generation of cricketers to get into the game.

"I want to help out the local cricketers and it will be pretty cool if the next one came from Bundaberg,” he said.

"I hope to motivate them.”

Lynn and the Bulls Masters will be here from February 27 to March 2.