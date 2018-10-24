Menu
2014 San Lorenzo 96’ superyacht named Italian Belle. Ray White Marine are auctioning this superyacht in October, 2018.
Lifestyle

Floating penthouses attract international interest

by Aleisha Dawson
24th Oct 2018 2:10 AM

TWO luxury superyachts going under the hammer on the Gold Coast tomorrow are attracting interest from around the world.

They are part of a six vessel line-up at Ray White Marine's auction event.

The main drawcards include the Gold Coast-based 30 metre Sunseeker Predator named Murcielago and a 2014 San Lorenzo 29 metre superyacht, moored in Venice, Italy, named Italian Belle.

One of the yacht’s for sale is this 2014 San Lorenzo 29m superyacht, named Italian Belle.
"The international phone bill will be significant this month as we have had a huge amount of overseas bidding inquiry from locations such as Florida, Hong Kong and Monaco," Ray White Marine sales director Brock Rodwell said.

"Murcielago is a well known classic style Sunseeker that will never date, she has cruised the Mediterranean and the Bahamas before calling Australia home.

"The near new San Lorenzo is a floating penthouse which includes your own private Italian retractable owners terrace.

"The combined original value of both vessels is well above $20 million."

The auction comes as both new orders and brokerage boats are in high demand for summer.

The Ray White Marine auction is at the Gold Coast Turf Club from 11am tomorrow.

