Luxury homes on coast, minus big pricetag

EXCITING NEW RELEASE: First home buyers are encouraged to take advantage of the government grants after new land was unveiled at Bargara Beach Estate.

BRAND new land has been unveiled at a prime coastal location and Bundy residents may be eligible to purchase one of the premium house and 800-square metre block packages, without the hefty price tag.

Bargara Beach Estate has just released new flat blocks of land in a prime location near the water and the exciting news has been announced at just the right time.

It comes after the Queensland Government allocated $5,000 for new builds in regional communities, a boost that will be offered in addition to the Federal Government’s HomeBuilder package, promising $25,000 towards all new builds, if the contract is signed this year, before December 31.

Not only will the boost assist second and subsequent property owners with a $30,000 handout, but first time investors will still be eligible for the first homebuyer’s grant of $15,000, bringing the total to $45,000.

Ranging in size from 769 to 801 square metres and priced between $152,000 to $160,000, first home buyers will be able to access premium home and land packages with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, for around $420,000.

Within close proximity to local attractions, Bargara Beach Estate is near Bargara Golf Club, Bargara Bowls Club, Bargara Central Shopping Centre, popular restaurants and cafes and once open, the highly anticipated international dive site HMAS Tobruk.

Featuring a large central park with a tunnel slide and multi-level climbing tower and walls, the estate was designed to cater for families and those who enjoy community togetherness.

Coastline Realty principal Charlie Winten said for anyone wanting a brand new home with a coastal setting, it was perfect timing.

“We have just fast-tracked Stage seven of Bargara Beach Estate to meet strong demand and expect the latest blocks will also be snapped up very quickly,” Mr Winten said.

“With almost 100 allotments released so far, it is exciting to watch our thriving new community coming into its own.

“Bargara Beach Estate is a hive of activity with many new homes under construction and well over 100 residents now living here.”

For more information about Bargara Beach Estate, phone Charlie Winten on 0422 518 525, email charlie@coastlinerealty.com.au or visit www.bargarabeachestate.com.au.