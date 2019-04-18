Luxury home on the river hits market

FOR SALE: The owners of 51 McIntosh Avenue Elliott Heads are seeking offers above $860,000.

WHEN home buyers think of a sea change in the region, they may look for properties with a balance of natural scenery and comfort.

The property at 51 McIntosh Ave, Elliott Heads, gives potential buyers the option to live in luxury, and enjoy an active and outdoor lifestyle at the same time.

The four bedroom, four bathroom property is on the market and the owners are seeking offers of more than $860,000.

POOL: A 15 metre lap pool and BBQ area are statements of the outdoor facilities of the property. realestate.com.au

This is a huge $505,000 more than the most recent median house price for the area.

The latest figures by CoreLogic put Elliott Heads' median house price at $355,000.

BRIGHT: The open plan living and kitchen areas are inviting. realestate.com.au

This is substantially lower than the median house price of March and April last year, where it topped $365,000, the highest price since 2015.

Despite that initial rise in prices, that increase fell swiftly in June and July.

The median price fell to just $328,000 and then again to $313,000.

While the property at 51 McIntosh is located further away from larger amenities, such as Hinkler Central, 21km away, and 22km from the Bundaberg Hospital, it makes up for this in its proximity to the Elliott River.

The home, situated on 801sqm, is a moment's stroll to the waterfront of the Elliott River, opening up options for kayaking, snorkelling, kite surfing and even fishing for the potential buyer.

Inside, an open plan living, dining and kitchen area invites people in and leaves plenty of room for entertaining and finding a private area to relax.