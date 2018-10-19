Luxury home in Bargara estate for $875,000

LUXURY LIVING: 4 Panoramic Way Bargara is on the market for $875,000.

LUXURY LIVING: 4 Panoramic Way Bargara is on the market for $875,000. realestate.com.au

FOR lovers of fine architecture who can't ignore clean, modern design - 4 Panoramic Way, Bargara, is a true eye-catcher.

The two-storey home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and sits on a 880msq block in the Bargara Views Estate, and is selling for $875,000.

One Agency Bundaberg and Bargara agent Will Brelsford said buyers seeking a property with style and ocean views would find it here.

"It is one of those types of homes that will struggle to date, just based on its design, compared to other houses,” Mr Brelsford said.

"It is architecturally designed, and there is not another home like it in the neighbourhood.

"The current owners keep it meticulous and walking into it is like walking into a display home.”

A soundproofed theatre room and open plan lounge, dining and kitchen spaces make for an ideal family home.

"It is a family home, there are multiple living areas ... it has been designed well, and there are a lot of areas for a family to have space,” Mr Brelsford said.

Outside, there are plenty of entertainment options.

The open plan living room looks out on to the 10.5m in-ground saltwater swimming pool.

The large open-plan kitchen has stone benchtops and stainless steel appliances, and there are views of the Hummock from the dining area.