Luxury coach rides high

COMFORTABLE: Jason Beresford takes ownership of the luxury Denning coach. INSET: Inside the bus.

A NEW $750,000 bus is set to revolutionise coach travel from the Bundaberg region.

Bundaberg Coaches has just received the Queensland-built 53-seat Denning.

Business owner Jason Beresford said the luxury coach was built specially for the company.

"It is the top of the line everything,” Mr Beresford said.

All 53 seats recline, have armrests, seatbelts and USB ports to charge devices.

The aisle of the bus has three fold-down television screens incorporated into the ceiling.

Mr Beresford said the best part was the high deck which gave passengers a great view of the road while touring.

All passengers sit above the driver and view the scenery though a panoramic windscreen.

The high deck also gives the bus a lot more bin space for luggage.

Another feature below deck is a sleeping quarters built for a second driver.

The climate-controlled and sound-proofed chamber allows the bus to operate non-stop on long trips.

Mr Beresford has been in business since 2011 and this is the first new coach in the fleet of six.

He said his business, which was mainly touring, was growing well and the company had expanded to do school tours.

Bundaberg Coaches office manager Shannon Hite was impressed with the new purchase.

"It's Australian-built and designed to endure our sometimes harsh conditions, so we can travel all across Australia in it,” she said.

"We're pretty excited about it and we think travellers will be too once they see it.”