LURED ONLINE: The Bundy men tricked by women on internet

Kylah-Rae Rose Foster, Bridget Jane Canty and Catherine Maria Drury have all appeared in court after luring men.

THE internet has many good uses, but it can also be a platform for deception.

We take a look at some recent cases in our courts where men have found themselves tricked online.

Kylah-Rae Rose Foster

Bundy mum uses sex to lure victim

A Bundaberg mother avoided time in jail after pleading guilty to a string of offences including luring a man to her home and promising "sexual interaction".

But there was to be no sexual interaction for the victim, instead, he was met with three men wearing hoods and wielding baseball bats and pieces of timber.

The man was robbed and Kylah-Rae Rose Foster, 23, was sentenced to a head sentence of two and a half years imprisonment with an immediate parole release.

Catherine Maria Drury and Mathew Richard Cobby.

Man connects with woman for sex, ends up robbed on the side of the road

A man hoping to get lucky found himself robbed and threatened on the side of the road.

Catherine Maria Drury pleaded guilty to counts of theft, extortion and demanding money with threats to injure in the Bundaberg District Court.

Her partner, Mathew Richard Cobby, pleaded guilty in relation to the offence, in addition to a number of others.

The court heard the victim had arranged to meet Drury for sex, but when he turned up she said it would cost him. When he said he wasn't interested, Cobby emerged wearing a red towel around his face and carrying a silver baseball bat.

He accused the victim of soliciting his wife for sex and the couple took the man's belongings.

Drury's sentence was suspended for 18 months and she was released on probation.

Bridget Jane Canty.

Tinder date ends up being someone else

Bridget Jane Canty, 20, was ordered to 15 months probation in August after she "catfished" a man just days after being dealt with in court for a similar offence.

Canty pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to fraud and using another person's identity to commit or facilitate the commission of an indictable offence.

The victim made contact with Canty through Tinder, thinking he was speaking with another woman.

The pair moved their communication to Instagram where they continued chatting and exchanged multiple photos with each other.

The victim, believing he was in a relationship with the 23-year-old he met on Tinder, transferred $1000 in to Canty's account - but then the tide turned.

After continuing an online relationship with the woman he began to become suspicious of her and made some inquiries.

He then found out that the woman he was talking to was actually Canty and made contact with her, demanding his money back.

Canty refunded the money back to the man in May.

The man reported Canty to police on May 14, and the following day she was arrested at home.

During an interview with police she made full admissions to what she had done.