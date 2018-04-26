Menu
Lleyton Hewitt has shown he can still be a force in doubles.
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Hewitt doubles up for yet another comeback

by AFP
26th Apr 2018 5:31 AM

LLEYTON Hewitt will come out of retirement again to play doubles at the Estoril clay-court tournament, with the 37-year-old teaming up with young Aussie Alex de Minaur.

"We have a wild card, we have ex-number 1 Lleyton Hewitt...who will break his 'retirement' to play at the Estoril Open alongside countryman Alex de Minaur," organisers tweeted.

Hewitt, who won the 2001 US Open and 2002 Wimbledon titles, retired in 2016 but played doubles this year in Brisbane and at the Australian Open, where he made the quarter-finals with Sam Groth, before returning to his full-time occupation of Davis Cup coach.

