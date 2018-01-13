Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Lunchtime drinks cost man $1000

Russell Paul Tasman Hausler blew 0.128.
Russell Paul Tasman Hausler blew 0.128. Inga Williams
Carolyn Booth
by

GETTING a head start on New Year's Eve celebrations with some lunchtime drinks proved costly for Russell Paul Tasman Hausler.

The 53-year-old former marine engineer, who served two years aboard ex-HMAS Tobruk, consumed five Bacardis at lunch with his wife before driving down Bourbong St to the Grand Hotel.

The Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard police pulled him over about 6.40pm on December 31 and he blew 0.128.

Defence lawyer Rian Dwyer said Hausler lived in Mt Perry and needed his licence because his wife was not a confident driver.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said Haulser, a father of four, should have known better.

He was fined $1000 and lost his licence for three months.

Topics:  buncourt

Bundaberg News Mail
Bundy could get a super brewery

Bundy could get a super brewery

BUNDABERG Brewed Drinks co-founder Cliff Fleming hopes a new landmark distribution deal with Pepsi will see a new super brewery built here in Bundaberg.

Woman arrested for stealing

The woman will appear in Bundaberg Migistrates Court.

32-year-old to appear in court

The day a Bundy man helped foil a $600k extortion plot

SUPPORT: Former Member for Bundaberg Clem Campbell took Mr Medley's case to parliament.

21 years since banking drama in Bundaberg

Wheelchair is Bundaberg man's legacy

Annie and Billy Clark (front), Bindi Balazs, Jay Balazs, Kara Clark, Moe Turaga, Dave Facer and surf club president John McGregor (back) with the donated chair.

Family's donation allows sea experience

Local Partners