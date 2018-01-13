Lunchtime drinks cost man $1000

GETTING a head start on New Year's Eve celebrations with some lunchtime drinks proved costly for Russell Paul Tasman Hausler.

The 53-year-old former marine engineer, who served two years aboard ex-HMAS Tobruk, consumed five Bacardis at lunch with his wife before driving down Bourbong St to the Grand Hotel.

The Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard police pulled him over about 6.40pm on December 31 and he blew 0.128.

Defence lawyer Rian Dwyer said Hausler lived in Mt Perry and needed his licence because his wife was not a confident driver.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said Haulser, a father of four, should have known better.

He was fined $1000 and lost his licence for three months.