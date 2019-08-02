Menu
Bundaberg Court House.
Crime

Lunch time drinks lead to licence suspension and fine

Geordi Offord
by
2nd Aug 2019 5:00 AM
AN ERROR of judgement after lunch with his wife has seen a man face the Bundaberg court on drink driving charges.

Brian Morris Lee, 36, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the general alcohol limit.

The court heard Lee had lunch with his wife at the Bargara Tavern where he had consumed five alcoholic drinks.

After lunch Mr Lee rested at home, before accompanying his wife to pick their children up from school.

At the time she held her learner licence, to which Lee was her supervisor.

Upon providing a breath test sample, Mr Lee's test returned a reading of 0.063.

He was also handcuffed at the time of the incident after becoming abusive and angry with police, who he had asked to help arrange for his family to return home.

Lee's lawyer told the court he felt fine after his rest, and he was upset because he was handcuffed in front of his children who were upset during the incident.

She told the court Lee had seven children, three of who are still home full time.

The court also heard Lee regularly took his mother to hospital for medical treatment and he had only one previous similar offence in his criminal history.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan took into account Lee's guilty plea and also his personal situations.

He received a fine of $550 and was disqualified from driving for three months.

Bundaberg News Mail

