Lump o' rump returns and new gigs on horizon at The Club

HERE'S CHEERS: New managers of The Club Hotel Mitch Avery, Rodney Wheat and Leon Crossett. Tahlia Stehbens

THEY'RE the three best friends that anybody could have, and now Rodney Wheat, Leon Crossett and Mitch Avery can add another joint business venture to their list.

The mates officially took over The Club Hotel on April 1, adding to their already impressive portfolio including CBD cafe City Elements and Bundaberg north's The Globe.

Mr Wheat said it had been a whirlwind, but they were feeling good about the takeover.

"We've had businesses for a while and this was just the next step up,” he said.

"Simon the landlord approached us to see if I was interested... in taking it on and we had a chat about it and were excited to be asked actually.”

Mr Wheat prevously managed The Club some time ago and said he was looking forward to bringing back some of the old favourites locals loved.

"We want to bring back the good steaks,” he said.

"We're doing $14 lump o' rump night every Wednesday which hasn't been around for a long time. Those nights back five or six years ago were huge.”

Mr Wheat said business partner and executive chef Mitch Avery had put together a menu that was sure to have something for everyone from the meat lovers to the vegans.

"We're excited about the food side of it and we love the feedback we get from our customers when they're happy,” Mr Wheat said.

"We've got a slow cooked eight-hour prime rib fillet, the chef has a specialty dry rub that he does, then seared with an african barbecue glaze.

"If you put on good food and entertainment with friendly staff, people will come.”

After being in the industry for more than 15 years, Mr Wheat said he had worked up some enviable contacts where music and entertainment was concerned.

"Now I've got a bigger venue we can do those sorts of things and bring a bit of extra live entertainment from out of town,” he said.

"I don't want to divulge too much there but we are looking at some of the bigger names, a couple of local guys that are now touring, they want to come back to Bundaberg, so talking through that with their management to bring them through.

"We just want to give people a great place to be.”

Landlord Simon Thompson said he was excited for the new chapter and working with the three local faces.

"We're very happy with the new direction,” Mr Thompson said.

"We have very fond memories of operating it ourselves and want it to get back to that level, and Rodney and his team are the guys to do it.”