Luke reunites with his ship

TOBRUK REUNION: Luke Harding (far left) served on the ex-HMAS Tobruk in the '90s and has now been employed to look after the ship while it's docked at the port. He is pictured above with his mum after arriving back from Somalia.

LUKE Harding was full of emotion when he walked aboard the ex-HMAS Tobruk for the first time in more than two decades.

"When I walked up the gangway and I didn't know if I should salute but my heart was thumping,” he said.

Mr Harding is one of seven locals employed by Birdon Pty Ltd to take care of the ship while she is in Bundy.

As senior leading hand, he will be undertaking visual checks making sure the ship is being looked after and not vandalised.

The ex-serviceman served aboard the ship from 1991 to 1993, conducting general duties.

He participated in many exercises during his service, of particular significance his participation in Operation Solace, providing peace-keeping efforts in Somalia at the end of 1992.

REUNION: Ex-HMAS Tobruk serviceman Luke Harding is excited about being a watch keeper for the ship while it's in Bundaberg. Jim Alouat

Mr Harding spoke about his excitement to be serving on the ship again before it was scuttled and turned into a dive site.

"I love being able to tell the other workers on the ship stories about what the ship was like when I served on her,” Mr Harding said.

"She's changed a bit since I was on board.

"The ship stirs up a lot of memories.”

Mr Harding recently started his own small business, All Safe Wide Bay, which provides testing and tagging of electrical equipment as well as fire equipment servicing.

"This job is also great because it means I can work my shifts around my local business, while being able to experience the ship one last time,” he said.