Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cycling & MTB

Star shares shocking injury pic

by Alex Terrell
24th Jul 2018 5:15 PM
This year's Tour de France has been brutal on riders.
This year's Tour de France has been brutal on riders.

A TOUR de France cyclist has shown off his horror injuries for the first time.

Spanish rider Luis Leon Sanchez needed surgery on a broken elbow that forced him out of the three-week race.

And the 34-year-old posted a photo of the gruesome injury that forced him to quit the Tour de France after he hit the deck during the second stage after riding into road furniture.

Sanchez had to undergo an operation on four ribs and his left elbow after he crashed 25 miles from the end of the day's ride, before being taken to hospital in the Pays de la Loire.

In the photo, a huge cut can be seen running own Sanchez's arm with at least eight metal staples holding the wound together.

A painful-looking graze can be seen above the cut and the skin around the injury seems discoloured.

Sanchez, 34, who rides for Astana, added the caption: "We have taken the first steps, now it is time to enjoy some time with my family and recover! Thank you."

Sanchez also posted photos with the doctors in the hospital and X-rays of his broken elbow.

After the crash, he was taken to a hospital in La Roche-sur-Yon in the Pays de la Loire region of France.

The Spanish cyclist then returned to his home country to undergo surgery in the Molina De Segura hospital in the city of Murcia and has posted the gruesome photos of his elbow injury to social media.

Sanchez has previously won four stages at the Tour de France and is a four-time Spanish National Time Trial Champion.

This year's race has been riddled with a string of crashes that have left riders bloodied and bruised.

Team Sky's Geraint Thomas leads the race going into the last six stages - after today's rest day - with defending champ Chris Froome in second place.

But Sky were left red-faced after one of their riders, Gianni Moscon, was kicked off the Tour after punching a fellow pro.

cycling luis leon sanchez tour de france

Top Stories

    Farmer help: Minister praises bank with 'social conscience'

    premium_icon Farmer help: Minister praises bank with 'social conscience'

    Business FARMERS facing drought are being offered greater financial flexibility, with the country's largest agricultural lender relaxing its rules around repaying loans.

    RESIDENTS FED UP: Welcome to Burnout...err, Burnett Heads

    premium_icon RESIDENTS FED UP: Welcome to Burnout...err, Burnett Heads

    News Local residents want a flashing speed sign installed

    • 24th Jul 2018 4:26 PM
    Bundy man's sinful past comes back to haunt him

    premium_icon Bundy man's sinful past comes back to haunt him

    Crime Joshua Facer fronts court in Toowoomba for Bundy offences

    Local Partners