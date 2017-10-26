News

Lucy in the sky with Star Wars

MASH UP: Sgt Pepper's is the soundtrack for Princess Leia's Stolen Death Star Plans.
MASH UP: Sgt Pepper's is the soundtrack for Princess Leia's Stolen Death Star Plans. Mike Knott BUN251017BEATLES4
Emma Reid
by

YOU may have heard of Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds, but have you heard Luke is in the Desert and Whining?

Maybe not yet, but if you go along to the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre next month there is a one-night only show, Princess Leia's Stolen Death Star Plans, incorporating the two, you will.

The two will be mashed together to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars and the 50th anniversary of the release of The Beatles' Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.

A parody, Princess Leia's Stolen Death Star Plans was created by YouTuber Palette-Swap and released this year.

Sgt Pepper's provides the soundtrack to the retelling of the original Star Wars film.

It's been described an "incredible piece” that "may even make Weird Al Yankovic a little jealous”.

Even if you're not a hardcore fan of The Beatles, you probably know their famous album Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. Personally, I think it's one of the band's best albums, but some genius went and made it even better by adding more than a little Star Wars to the mix.
Producer Warren Duxbury, who also plays John Lennon, spoke with the NewsMail about the show which is likely to sell like Jawa figures.

And with a little help from his friends, Greg Baxter (Ringo), Brett Hayward (Paul) and Jay Furnish (George), the Beatles music will ring out at the Moncrieff.

"This whole project comes from a place of deep love and respect for both pop culture cornerstones, with the intention of turning these two sacred cows into the ultimate double cheeseburger.

"A splendid time is guaranteed for all - as all you need is love.”

The event will be a fundraiser supporting the children's ward at Bundaberg Hospital and also the family of the late Warren Broughton.

Mr Broughton died earlier this year after battling melanoma. He spent many years raising funds for others by dressing as a Star Wars character.

Princess Leia's Stolen Death Star Plans starts at 7pm on Wednesday, November 15, at the Moncrieff.

Tickets are $20, are available now at the MEC and include a free return visit to see the new Star Wars film The Last Jedi, out in December.

