Lucky little hopper Bunny has a ticket to go home

Not only is Bunny lucky but the three-month-old spectacled hare-wallaby is a long way from home.

She was found near Charters Towers before being given to Kirwan animal carer Margaret Nieholf for some tender loving care.

Spectacled hare-wallabies are normally found in western Queensland desert country.

Mrs Nieholf has been an animal carer for 38 years but has a soft spot for "hoppers".

But based in Townsville she has only cared for a handful of spectacled hare-wallabies.

"I do look after echidnas as well but I prefer the hoppers," she said.

Mrs Nieholf will care for Bunny until she is nine months old and plans to release her back into the wild near Mt Isa.

While in Mrs Nieholf's car, Bunny has made a bosom buddy in Mouse, a red-legged pademelon of about the same age but whose native habitat is rainforests.

"They are bonding at the moment but one's going to have to go north and the other will have to go out west."

Mrs Nieholf said with vegetation starting to dry out, travellers should be on the lookout for wildlife along roads. She said if someone did find an animal such as a joey, they needed to keep it warm and quiet and ring North Queensland Wildlife Care on 0414 717 374.

Originally published as Lucky 'hopper' Bunny has ticket to go home