Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Fire and Rescue.
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Alistair Brightman
News

LUCKY ESCAPE: Young men watch as ute 'engulfed in flames'

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
14th Dec 2018 7:55 AM | Updated: 8:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO young men have made a lucky escape after their ute caught fire while they were driving in Alloway.

The men, both in their 20s, were driving on Wises Rd about 8.45pm when their dual-cab ute began to smoke, causing them to pull over.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesman said the men had escaped the vehicle just before it was "engulfed in flames".

The spokesman said it was believed the fire could have ignited due to a mechanical or electrical issue, but it was too hard to tell from the damage.

alloway qfes ute fire
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Fatal stabbing accused: 'I'm not going anywhere'

    premium_icon Fatal stabbing accused: 'I'm not going anywhere'

    Crime MAN accused of murder has fronted court on an unrelated charge, telling the magistrate he didn't really want a lawyer because he wasn't "going anywhere”.

    'Hard process': Brigade's unique way to fight fire

    premium_icon 'Hard process': Brigade's unique way to fight fire

    News A team of rural fire brigade volunteers made Queensland history.

    • 14th Dec 2018 8:00 AM

    Local Partners