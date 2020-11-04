Lucky escape: Out-of-control car lands beside playground

Emergency services at the scene of a car rollover in Southport on Wednesday morning. Picture: Samara McRae.

WITNESSES said it was lucky nobody was hurt when an out-of-control car came to a half beside one of the Gold Coast's most popular playgrounds on Wednesday morning.

The car, which was driven by a 17-year-old P-plater, came to a halt on a path beside play equipment at the Broadwater Parklands after rolling several times.

It is believed the car had collided with another vehicle on the Gold Coast Highway, with witnesses alleging the driver had broken a red light.

Stella Eacott, who was driving behind the P-plater's car when the crash happened, said she saw the car roll multiple times before coming to a stop.

"He ran the red light and got hit by someone who was turning in the other lane and rolled three or four times into the fence," she said.

"No one was walking on the path luckily.

"The driver was climbing out. I actually worked with the driver so I know him so it is a relief."

Police investigating the accident said they would review footage from council cameras at the Broadwater Parklands.

No other injuries have been reported from the incident.

It was the second car rollover on the Gold Coast in the space of two hours.

At 7.43am paramedics attended a car that crashed into a fence in Parkwood, causing the vehicle to roll.

A mother and two children were taken from the scene near Creative Garden Early Learning Centre on Napper Rd to Gold Coast University Hospital, all in a stable condition.

