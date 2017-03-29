LUCKY ESCAPE: Man flees car on flooded crossing

A MAN has made a lucky escape after his car was caught on a flooded crossing in Moore Park.
The Croome Creek crossing on Booyan Rd, just off Moore Park Rd, rose rapidly up past 800mm according to driver Tumon Sohibi, who was heading back from work at Eden Farms.
"Basically I tried to drive through but the water rose very quickly, it was very sudden,” Mr Sohibi said.
"I'm sure it was around (200mm).
"Then when I moved this way (across the creek) the water came from nowhere and pushed me.
"I knew I couldn't go any (further) so I opened the door and jumped out quick.
"It was already up to a depth of one metre.”
Constable Clint Karas who came to Mr Sohibi's aid said he had been lucky.
At times like these the cops are simply repeating the message: "If it's flooded, forget it,” Constable Karas said.
Mr Sohibi and a friend stood and waited for the water to recede.
It was dropping quickly following this morning's downpour, from about 0.8m to 0.4 in the 15 minutes the NewsMail spent at the scene.
"I feel very sad, but what can I do,” Mr Sohibi said.
"I'm glad (I got) out of the car.
"Someone tried to help me push it but we couldn't move it.
"I'm waiting for a friend from the farm to help me move the car.”
Booyan Rd is closed today as is Gooburrum Rd due to flash flooding this morning.
Moore Park Rd and Eardleys Rd at Moore Park Rd are also affected by the heavy rain and drivers are advised to use caution.
