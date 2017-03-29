29°
News

LUCKY ESCAPE: Man flees car on flooded crossing

Eliza Goetze
| 29th Mar 2017 1:41 PM
FORGET IT: Police are warning drivers not to risk driving across flooded roads after a man had to flee his vehicle on a crossing on Booyan Rd, Moore Park, on Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
FORGET IT: Police are warning drivers not to risk driving across flooded roads after a man had to flee his vehicle on a crossing on Booyan Rd, Moore Park, on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Eliza Goetze

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MAN has made a lucky escape after his car was caught on a flooded crossing in Moore Park.

The Croome Creek crossing on Booyan Rd, just off Moore Park Rd, rose rapidly up past 800mm according to driver Tumon Sohibi, who was heading back from work at Eden Farms.

"Basically I tried to drive through but the water rose very quickly, it was very sudden,” Mr Sohibi said.

"I'm sure it was around (200mm).

"Then when I moved this way (across the creek) the water came from nowhere and pushed me.

BUGGER: Tumon Sohibi looks on at his car stuck in an overflowing Croome Creek at Moore Park, Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
BUGGER: Tumon Sohibi looks on at his car stuck in an overflowing Croome Creek at Moore Park, Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Eliza Goetze

"I knew I couldn't go any (further) so I opened the door and jumped out quick.

"It was already up to a depth of one metre.”

Constable Clint Karas who came to Mr Sohibi's aid said he had been lucky.

At times like these the cops are simply repeating the message: "If it's flooded, forget it,” Constable Karas said.

Mr Sohibi and a friend stood and waited for the water to recede.

It was dropping quickly following this morning's downpour, from about 0.8m to 0.4 in the 15 minutes the NewsMail spent at the scene.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"I feel very sad, but what can I do,” Mr Sohibi said.

"I'm glad (I got) out of the car.

"Someone tried to help me push it but we couldn't move it.

"I'm waiting for a friend from the farm to help me move the car.”

FORGET IT: Police are warning drivers not to risk driving across flooded roads after a man had to flee his vehicle on a crossing on Booyan Rd, Moore Park, on Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
FORGET IT: Police are warning drivers not to risk driving across flooded roads after a man had to flee his vehicle on a crossing on Booyan Rd, Moore Park, on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Eliza Goetze

Booyan Rd is closed today as is Gooburrum Rd due to flash flooding this morning.

Moore Park Rd and Eardleys Rd at Moore Park Rd are also affected by the heavy rain and drivers are advised to use caution.

FOLLOW OUR FLOOD COVERAGE HERE:

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  booyan rd croome creek cyclone debbie flash flooding if it's flooded forget it moore park

UPDATE: Severe weather warning issued for Wide Bay

UPDATE: Severe weather warning issued for Wide Bay

AFTER a downpour in the Bundaberg region last night, the rain is here to stay for at least the next 48 hours.

BREAKING: Minor flood warning for Baffle Creek, Kolan River

FLOODING: Bucca Crossing is flooded after the regions recent downpour.

Remember: If it's flooded, forget it

Bus companies begin collecting students as roads close

GOING HOME: Isis District State High School remains open but bus companies have messaged parents saying they will be taking students home early.

Parents told to pick up children from bus stops

LUCKY ESCAPE: Man flees car on flooded crossing

FORGET IT: Police are warning drivers not to risk driving across flooded roads after a man had to flee his vehicle on a crossing on Booyan Rd, Moore Park, on Wednesday, March 29, 2017.

"I tried to drive through but the water rose very quickly”

Local Partners

Make a bid for it at auction

EVERYTHING from excavators to extinguishers are among the items listed for sale at the monster Childers Rotary Auction.

Readings' 2017 relay team

Relay for Life fundraiser

Soldiers' stories at Moncrieff

Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Realities of life for a soldier.

Strassman show to poke fun at technology addiction

LOT OF LAUGHS: Comedian and ventriloquist David Strassman.

Ventriloquist returns to Bundaberg with laughs every 10 seconds

Three new reasons to visit Barolin Nature Reserve

WORK OF ART: NewsMail editor Craig Warhurst with one of the three kangaroo artworks at Barolin Nature Reserve.Photo Contributed

Art project inside green space

MOVIE REVIEW: Power Rangers way out of their league

More than two decades after the morphing teenage misfits made their movie debut, a plastic Lego action figure is capable of running rings around them.

Bliss N Eso announce a stack of regional tour dates

Aussie rappers Bliss N Eso are hitting the road in May for a 27-date national tour.

AUSSIE rappers hitting the road in May with new album.

Scarlett Johansson reveals the huge roles she’s lost out on

Scarlett Johansson greets fans at the Japan World Premiere of the movie Ghost In The Shell.

GHOST in the Shell star shares ups and downs of Hollywood.

MOVIE REVIEW: Life puts Alien’s Ridley Scott on notice

Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from the movie Life.

RYAN Reynolds, Rebecca Ferguson star in epic sci-fi thriller.

MKR villain claims producers ‘blackmailed’ him

MKR's Josh has slammed the show's producers, claiming they tried to "blackmail" him.

Josh has hit back at the show with claims about being “blackmailed”.

Queens of the Stone Age, The xx to headline Splendour 2017

Queens of the Stone Age will headline Splendour in the Grass 2017.

LCD Soundsystem also playing three-day music festival at Byron in July.

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT: Bride has regrets after break-up

Susan was having second thoughts about ending her relationship with Sean.

Sean's bride Susan was clearly having second thoughts.

YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED - 3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE and SOLAR

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $309,000

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location with all the necessities at a price sure to...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 $289,000

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

ELEVATED OCEAN ASPECT LAND

Lot 43 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Stunning elevated lots some 3 meters higher than the front lots providing ... $220,000

Stunning elevated lots some 3 meters higher than the front lots providing the opportunity to build a home and retain an ocean aspect without paying the price that...

ABSOLUTE OCEANFRONT LAND

Lot 5 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying spectacular 180 ... $395,000

Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying spectacular 180 degree unrestricted views of the beautiful Pacific Ocean, while soaking up the peace and...

BLOCK OF LAND WITH OCEAN VIEWS

Lot 41 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying views of ... $220,000

Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying views of the beautiful Pacific Ocean, while soaking up the peace and tranquilly that this area offers. ...

BRAND NEW OCEAN ASPECT HOME

Elliott Heads 4670

House 3 2 2 $489,000

Save the time and hassle of building by buying this absolutely stunning brand new home situated in Ocean Heights Estate, Elliott Heads. The home is built on a lot...

SOMETHING A LITTLE SPECIAL ON THE COAST

10 Knudsen Street, Elliott Heads 4670

House 2 1 3 $350,000

Melaleuca is situated a few homes back from the beautiful Coral Sea, nestled among a very private serene setting. Not very often a property like this becomes...

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED UNIT AND COMPLEX

1 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

Positioned in an outstanding must see and home proud security gated boutique complex is this easy care unit. This well maintained property consists of 2 great...

CITY FRINGE ACREAGE IN TIGHTLY HELD POCKET

66 Langbeckers Road, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 4 $398,000

Situated in a highly-sought after and tightly held city fringe acreage area just 10 minutes to Bundaberg's central Post Office you will find this appealing home on...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Oceanside commercial opportunity in Sunshine Coast hot spot

Adjoining Kings Beach redevelopment sites "one of a kind''

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!