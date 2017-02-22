Lucky escape for workers from minivan fire

TOAST: A minibus burnt out on Goodwood Rd near Leonardis Rd, south of Bundaberg.

ELEVEN backpackers have made a lucky escape after the van they were travelling in on Goodwood Rd went up in flames.

The Toyota Hiace was heading towards Bundaberg loaded with 11 workers staying at Dingo Blue backpackers, who had been at a sweet potato farm.

Minivan fire on Goodwood Rd: It was a lucky escape for farm workers who managed to jump out of the van they were travelling in before it burst into flames.

One worker said they noticed smoke coming off the van and pulled over and jumped out of the van before it caught on fire.

"We pulled over and two minutes later it was gone,” they said.

The blaze was so intense the grass on the side of the road caught on fire.

Firefighters attended to extinguish the grass but they were too late to save the van.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Queensland Ambulance Services senior operations supervisor Martin Kelly said the 11 rural workers, believed to be of mixed European nationalities, managed to escape the bus before it burst into flames.

He said those on board noticed the mini-bus overheat and the engine catch fire while it was travelling along Goodwood Rd, but the driver pulled over and those on board were off the bus before it became completely engulfed.

Paramedics were not required to treat anyone for injuries but did hand out water and advised those who had been on-board to stay out of the sun until alternative transport could be arranged.