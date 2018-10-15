Lucky escape: Family's horror as car smashes through home

LUCKY ESCAPE: A car smashed into a Moranbah home on October 13 narrowly missing a family sleeping in the lounge room.

LUCKY ESCAPE: A car smashed into a Moranbah home on October 13 narrowly missing a family sleeping in the lounge room. Contributed

A MORANBAH family escaped serious injury by just metres after a car ploughed into their house on October 13.

Cory Douglas, 26, was woken up by the deafening sound of crunching metal and falling bricks about 6.50am on Saturday.

Mr Douglas's HiLux ute was pushed more than five metres from where it sat on the driveway of the Clements St home, smashing into the garage and lounge room where his partner Shannon and their two young sons Ashton and Leo were sleeping.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The 31-year old male driver escaped the crash with no obvious injuries but was taken to Moranbah hospital for assessment.

Mr Douglas said his family had to crawl through a gap between fallen bricks to exit the house.

"When we crawled out we saw my car had been rear ended and pushed through the carport and into our lounge room wall," Mr Douglas said.

"It's only by luck that I didn't park my car inside the garage that night because if I did, it would have been pushed straight through the lounge room where my family was.

"We found the driver laying out the front of the house and he was (allegedly) clearly intoxicated."

Police and emergency services were called to the scene where they had to carefully remove the vehicles from the house without causing further structural damage. Mr Douglas' HiLux, as well as his partner's car, was written off.

In their time of need, Mr Douglas said the Moranbah community had shown overwhelming support.

"A member of the community has let us borrow their car while we wait for the insurance to go through," he said.

"Neighbours have dropped off bags full of food and home-made meals and my work even offered me a fully furnished house to stay in if we needed it."

The lucky escape has left the family shaken up.

"My young son was scared of the noise from the washing machine this morning, he's still really upset," Mr Douglas said.

"I'm just grateful no-one got hurt because it could have been so much worse."

Police are currently investigating the incident.