Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services were called to a flooded car west of Toowoomba.
Emergency services were called to a flooded car west of Toowoomba. Bev Lacey
News

Lucky escape as car floats downstream in flooded creek

Tom Gillespie
by
19th Jan 2020 10:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people and at least one dog have avoided a scary situation after their car was washed 100m down a flooded creek west of Toowoomba.

Emergency services were called to the incident at the Crawlers Creek crossing of Wilkins Rd at Cecil Plains, roughly 80km west of Toowoomba, about 1.45pm yesterday.

All occupants of the Toyota Landcruiser, including animals, were out of the car when it started floating down the creek.

One person was able to walk to safety, while the other was stranded on the other side and needed to be rescued by emergency crews.

The State Emergency Service flood boat had to be called in to assist with the situation.

More Stories

Show More
cecil plains editors picks queensland fire and emergency service toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Isis River man died after collision on highway

        premium_icon Isis River man died after collision on highway

        News AN elderly man has died after being involved in a crash involving a truck on the highway.

        Bundaberg’s rainfall for the month has doubled

        premium_icon Bundaberg’s rainfall for the month has doubled

        News THE meteorologist described the storm as “a short intense burst of rainfall” which...

        'I'm going to kill you': Woman tries to hit ex with car

        premium_icon 'I'm going to kill you': Woman tries to hit ex with car

        Crime A WOMAN who tried to hit the father of her children with her car, said she had “a...

        Gidarjil secures 20 year lease extension at Port

        premium_icon Gidarjil secures 20 year lease extension at Port

        News GIDARJIL Development Corporation has secured an extension of the lease at the...