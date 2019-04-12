Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The burning yacht southwest of Moreton Island. Picture: Queensland Police Service
The burning yacht southwest of Moreton Island. Picture: Queensland Police Service
News

Lucky escape after boat goes up in flames

by Chris Clarke, Jesse Kuch
12th Apr 2019 7:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two people have made a lucky escape after their yacht caught fire in Moreton Bay this morning.

Queensland Police Service spokesman said water police responded to the fire southwest of Moreton Island at 5.38am and the two people on board were safe.

Police conducted a rescue of the two occupants on board and brought them to safety.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service are currently at the scene.

The blaze has been extinguished but the cause is still to be determined.

More Stories

Show More
boat editors picks fire moreton island

Top Stories

    Masturbating on train a 'stupid thing to do'

    premium_icon Masturbating on train a 'stupid thing to do'

    Crime A FATHER-OF-TWO, who publicly pleasured himself on a tilt train, has fronted court

    • 12th Apr 2019 8:02 AM
    FEDERAL ELECTION: Will Pitt clean up again?

    premium_icon FEDERAL ELECTION: Will Pitt clean up again?

    Politics Expert talks the big political issues for Hinkler and Flynn

    Wide Bay sees a rise in whooping cough, flu and chicken pox

    premium_icon Wide Bay sees a rise in whooping cough, flu and chicken pox

    Health More then average cases of preventable diseases reported