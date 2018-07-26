Lucas no Deer in the headlights at titles

Bundaberg's Lucas Deer (right) with New Zealand's Emma Green after winning the ITU long course triathlon title in 18-19 years in Denmark.

Bundaberg's Lucas Deer (right) with New Zealand's Emma Green after winning the ITU long course triathlon title in 18-19 years in Denmark. Wagner Araujo - ITU Media

TRIATHLON: The sacrifice and the pain was worth it for Bundaberg's Lucas Deer.

The former St Luke's Anglican School student is now a world champion after claiming the ITU long course triathlon in Denmark earlier this month.

The 19-year-old outlasted his only rival, American Payne Pachuda, in a 3km swim, a 120km bike ride and 30km run to win in the 18-19 years group.

He finished 33rd overall and was the best Australian in the field.

But it wasn't easy.

Deer had to overcome an illness the day before and a slow swim start to chase down Pachuda in the final two legs.

"I am very happy, I'm the world champion so it is hard to not be happy with that result,” he said.

"The swim was always for me going to be the worst part, as swimming has never been my strong point.

"Once I had caught the competition (during the bike leg) I knew he (Pachuda) was in a bad state.

"Once I passed him I just started getting progressively harder and harder until he couldn't hang on.”

Deer's tactic worked, he held out Pachuda to win by more than eight minutes.

It was an impressive performance in his first race at that distance after qualifying for the event at an enduro event in Tweed earlier this year.

He credited a new team for his success: "SBR Triathlon has been my club now for the build-up to this race and under the watchful eye of head coach David Tabernacle and coach Michelle Cooper.

Deer is now resting and has the goal of competing at the 70.3 on the Sunshine Coast in August and defending his title at the long course titles next year.

He also has his sights set on another goal: "I am on a gap year from university, I've got a couple of offers that I need to decide on fairly shortly and ... I'd like to be a podiatrist.