Quoin Island turtle centre volunteers Dale Comley and Yvonne Tompson release Luca.
Environment

Luca's lucky day after she lets go of leeches

28th Mar 2019 1:27 PM
AFTER being found with leeches and stranded on the beach late last year, Luca the green sea turtle today was given her second chance at sea.

Quoin Island Turtle Rehabilitation Centre volunteers released Luca back into the ocean at Agnes Water main beach where she was found on November 21 last year, weighing 9.7kg.

Luca was underweight, suffering from leeches and a small open wound on the side of her belly and was unable to dive.

"She was initially very sick and didn't eat for the first fortnight, after which the treatments and care began to kick in, and she was on her way to reaching her goal weight of 12.7kg,” QITRC owner Bob McCosker said.

Upon her release yesterday, Luca weighed 14.1kg.

