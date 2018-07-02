True Blue Murphy to ink new deal

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA — MAY 20: Marc Murphy of the Blues addresses his teammates during the 2018 AFL round nine match between the Carlton Blues and the Melbourne Demons at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on May 20, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Adam Trafford/AFL Media/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA — MAY 20: Marc Murphy of the Blues addresses his teammates during the 2018 AFL round nine match between the Carlton Blues and the Melbourne Demons at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on May 20, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Adam Trafford/AFL Media/Getty Images)

MARC Murphy has almost certainly passed up his chance to win an AFL flag and will instead retire as Carlton royalty.

The Blues captain will this week commit to a new two-year contract worth as much as $600,000 a season, which will secure him until 2020.

Murphy, who turns 31 on July 19, will be 33 by the end of the deal and hopes the Blues can play finals within that time.

But a premiership would seem extremely unlikely in that period, Murphy following St Kilda captain Nick Riewoldt in rebuffing rivals in the flag window.

Geelong was a potential suitor for Murphy, with some senior Cats players hopeful he could be recruited to help maximise the side's premiership chances.

He would have had to take a pay cut but, as a free agent, could have picked his destination and chase the on-field success that has eluded him.

Marc Murphy’s contract extension with the Blues is worth as much as $600,000 a season and secures him until 2020. Picture: Michael Klein

Murphy provided a valuable reminder to Blues supporters of his importance with a slashing return from injury on Saturday across halfback.

His loss would have exacerbated the player drain after Zach Tuohy and Bryce Gibbs were traded in recent years for high draft picks. As a departing 31-year-old the Blues would have received scant compensation under the AFL's free agency rules, heightening their motivation to keep him.

Murphy has been Carlton's captain since 2013 and despite several serious injuries has played 241 games across his ­career.

Marc Murphy (left) with Kade Simpson after the veteran’s 300th game.

Only 98 of them have been wins, with Murphy playing in two of the club's four wooden spoon seasons.

Last year he won the Carlton best and fairest ahead of Sam Docherty, the Blues' first All Australian since 2011.

In Round 1 next year he will run out along with Docherty, and potentially the first pick in the national draft given the Blues position on the ladder.

Carlton star Charlie Curnow recently added four years to his contract and Patrick Cripps plans to add two years to a deal expiring in 2019.

