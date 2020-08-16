‘Loyal, loving husband’: Woman arrested over hotel death

A woman who was named a person of interest in the death of a Brisbane businessman in a Cairns hotel room has been taken into custody.

Police have confirmed she is assisting with inquiries but has not been charged.

Images of the 32-year-old woman were released by detectives on Saturday as part of the probe into 52-year-old auditor Anthony Brady's suspicious death.

Cairns police officers arrest a woman wanted in relation to the suspicious death of Brisbane man Anthony Brady, 52. Picture: Brendan Radke



His body was located in the Sunshine Tower Hotel on Sheridan St in the Cairns CBD on Friday, the day after his Brisbane family reported him missing.

Detectives, including members of the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad, arrested the woman this morning before transporting her to the watch house at the Cairns police station.

CCTV of Anthony Brady in a Cairns convenience store before his death. Picture Channel 7



A police spokesman confirmed the 32-year-old had been located at a Manoora address.

"She is currently assisting police with investigations in relation to the death of a man in Cairns," he said.

A 32-year-old woman has been arrested in relation to Mr Brady’s death. Picture: Police Media



Mr Brady's cousin Ian Brady has spoken out on behalf of the devastated family, describing him as a "great cousin".

"All I will say is he was a great cousin, a loyal and loving husband and a man who loved his job," he said.

Mr Brady, who worked as an auditor for service stations, flew into Cairns on Monday for work and was due to return to Brisbane on Thursday.

When he failed to make his flight his worried family called police and a major investigation was launched.

Anthony Brady’s body was located in a Cairns hotel on Friday.

Far North police Det Acting Insp Jason Smith said on Saturday police believed the woman, who they identified as a person of interest, could have been the last person to see him alive and called for public help.

"She is only of interest to us at the moment, she is not a suspect … and I do think she has information that would greatly assist the investigation," he said on Saturday.

"I call on her to come forward, or any person that has information in regards to this matter, so that we can identify howthis man died and give some sort of closure to his family."

Det Acting Insp Smith said Mr Brady's body had been at the hotel "at least 24 hours" before being discovered by police.

The Sunshine Tower Hotel on Sheridan Street, where the body of Brisbane man Anthony Brady, 52, was found on Friday. Picture: Brendan Radke

He said a post mortem examination was also being carried out, which would "reveal more information to police" in regards to his death.

"We identified the location of the body through our own investigations," he said.

If you have information that could assist police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

