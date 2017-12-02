Customers shocked, saddened by hardware store closure

CLOSED DOWN: Flowers where left at Cooper's Home Hardware after it shut its doors.

COOPER'S Home Hardware's loyal customers are reeling from the sudden shock closure of the family-owned business after more than two decades of trading.

There was an outpouring of sorrow on the NewsMail's Facebook page as tributes flowed to owners Stephen and Diane Cooper and all the "friendly" staff at the beloved hardware store.

After enduring two flood events and being caught up in the middle of a retail war between Bunnings and Masters, Mr Cooper called time on his 40-year retail career.

This morning, a bouquet of flowers was placed at the business with a card reading: "Sat Dec 2nd. The day private enterprise died. We will miss you. Thanks for the memories. From Corporate Australia".

Mr Cooper said the feedback from the community had been unbelievable.

Former employee Raymond Sinnamon shared his thoughts on Facebook.

"It's really hard to find the words, it's been a pleasure and a passion to serve my customers," Mr Sinnamon said.

"I enjoyed helping people with any project but especially loved sharing my passion for gardening in the garden centre I managed there."

Long-time customers shared their feelings on social media.

"I always shopped at Coopers. Going to miss the friendly staff and my local hardware store," Debbie Orreal said.

"Oh, very sad to hear. My favourite local hardware. Will miss all of the awesome staff and super service," Roderick Prange wrote.

"My favourite hardware store. I will miss you guys. Everyone there was helpful and friendly. Ronda Rooskov

"Wishing you a bright new chapter in your life. Thank you for your service," said Margaret Wust.