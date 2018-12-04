Menu
The Lowy Institute has been the subject of at least two cyber attacks from China. Picture: iStock
Aussie think tank hit by Chinese hackers

by Staff writer, AAP
4th Dec 2018 7:36 AM

Australia's leading foreign affairs think tank has been the subject of at least two cyber attacks from China, in an apparent effort to view its dealings with the federal government and foreign dignitaries.

The attacks on the Lowy Institute mirrored a Chinese campaign against think tanks in the United States, in which hackers tried to view correspondence as well as information of people visiting its website.

Sir Frank Lowy AC founded the Lowy Institute in 2003.
The think tank has boosted its security controls considerably since the first attack, Fairfax Media reported on Tuesday.

The Lowy Institute was founded in April 2003 by Frank Lowy "to conduct original, policy-relevant research about international political, strategic and economic issues from an Australian perspective", its website says.

It is based in Sydney.

Former foreign affairs minister Julie Bishop at a Lowy Institute lecture and dinner. Picture: AAP
china chinese hackers hacking lowy institute

