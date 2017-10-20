Girl, family shattered as cows swept away by floodwater

Jess Keenan and her family watched on as three of their cows floated away in floodwater at their Lowmead property.

SIX-year-old Meg Keenan is desperate to find her beloved heifer Majesty, who was swept away by flood water at her Lowmead family home with two other cows this week.

Yesterday Meg painted "missing cows" signs, which she planned to hang around town once freed from the flood water trapping her inside her home.

The family watched on as four cows floated away in the gushing flood water.

Mrs Keenan said one cow made it to a neighbour's dry land, but the three others were not as lucky.

"I could see the heifers on a small grass patch, as I was calling out to them they started swimming, but some of them went towards a heap of trees, where the land drops off and it would have been deeper," she said.

"One of them made it to our neighbour's place ... which is nothing short of amazing due to the current and the tide.

"(Meg) knows they're gone, but she has this sense of hope that someone will find them."

The south Lowmead property, which backs on to Baffle Creek, has been the Keenan home for two years.

With husband Glen working in New South Wales, Mrs Keenan is with her two daughters and their new au pair from Holland who arrived to a wet Queensland last week.

She said the more than 400mm downpour in recent days took them by surprise, and their food and supplies were starting to dwindle.

Expecting to be stranded for up to four more days Mrs Keenan was hopeful there would be a food drop this weekend with baby supplies.

"We've been stuck since Monday morning, I thought we'd be okay," she said.

"This one came as a surprise; with Cyclone Debbie we were well prepared."