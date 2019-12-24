Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Lowmead fire burning within containment lines

Crystal Jones
by
24th Dec 2019 8:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) crews are on scene at a bushfire burning within containment lines between Lowmead Road and John Clifford Way, near the Lowmead township.

There is no threat to property at this time.

Nearby areas may be affected by a smoke haze.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medication close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

bushfires lowmead
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Report shows locals are prepared for flooding

        premium_icon Report shows locals are prepared for flooding

        News BACKPACKERS were vulnerable when it came to preparing for local Bundaberg disasters such as floods, an emergency report finds.

        Local MPs reflect on emergency report’s significance

        premium_icon Local MPs reflect on emergency report’s significance

        News LOCAL LNP politicians said there was nothing new revealed from the disaster...

        Christmas brings family together for first time in lives

        premium_icon Christmas brings family together for first time in lives

        News Yesterday, Yolande Hobbs finished the 30-hour journey from Texas to visit her...

        Report shows Bundy housing market at bottom of its cycle

        premium_icon Report shows Bundy housing market at bottom of its cycle

        News THE REIQ has released a report saying the Bundaberg housing market is “entrenched...