LOWMEAD FIRE: Those between Gorge and Mitchell Rds leave now

QPWS personnel cool down a few hotspots after Saturdays fire on Foleys Road North Isis.

UPDATE: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire in Lowmead and conditions are getting worse.

Follow your bushfire survival plan now. If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave now if it is clear to do so.

If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous.

Currently as at 4.15pm Monday, September 9, a large and fast-moving fire is travelling in a northerly direction from Seeds Road toward the intersection of Gorge Road and Tableland Road.

It is expected to impact Seeds Road and Tableland Road within the next two hours. The fire could have a significant impact on the community.

Residents living between Gorge Road and Mitchell Road should leave now.

Residents of Seeds Road and residents of Tableland Road north of the intersection of Seeds Road and Tableland Road should evacuate north along Tableland Road in the direction of Miriam Vale or Agnes Water.

Residents south of the intersection of Seeds Road and Tableland Road should evacuate south along Tableland Road in the direction of Bundaberg.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door. Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you are under threat.

EARLIER: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire in Lowmead and conditions could get worse.

You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan. If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.

Currently as at 3pm, Monday, September 9, a large and fast-moving fire is burning near Gorge Road and Seeds Road, travelling in a northerly direction.

The fire is likely to impact Gorge Road.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

If you have a bushfire survival plan, finalise it now so you are ready to follow it.

If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if you leave the area.

Advise family and friends of your plan.

Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

Pack important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) in case you need to leave the area.

Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

Take action to protect your livestock.

Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandRescueService) and Twitter (@QldFES)

Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

FURTHER INFORMATION:

For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety

For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au

The next update will be provided by 5pm or if the situation changes.

