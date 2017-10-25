Lower deck of ex-HMAS Tobruk opens as work continues

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

Lower deck of ex-HMAS opens as work continues

THE rain hasn't stopped the contractors preparing the ex-HMAS Tobruk before it is scuttled off the coast between Bundaberg and the Fraser Coast.

The cargo ramp was the latest opening of the vessel which will allow diver access to the lower decks of the ship.

Last week the stern door was also lowered allowing the removal of materials that had been stripped from the ship.

Work is under way to prepare ex-HMAS Tobruk for scuttling,” a Queensland Parks and Wildlife spokesperson said.

"Our contractors have their work cut out for them with hazardous materials being removed and safe diver access routes being created.”