Lower deck of ex-HMAS Tobruk opens as work continues

Work is underway to prepare ex-HMAS Tobruk for scuttling.
Emma Reid
THE rain hasn't stopped the contractors preparing the ex-HMAS Tobruk before it is scuttled off the coast between Bundaberg and the Fraser Coast.

The cargo ramp was the latest opening of the vessel which will allow diver access to the lower decks of the ship.

Last week the stern door was also lowered allowing the removal of materials that had been stripped from the ship.

Work is under way to prepare ex-HMAS Tobruk for scuttling,” a Queensland Parks and Wildlife spokesperson said.

"Our contractors have their work cut out for them with hazardous materials being removed and safe diver access routes being created.”

Bundaberg News Mail
