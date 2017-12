POLICE blocked traffic and diverted cars to safety while Ergon Energy crews worked on Goodwood Road yesterday following an incident with a powerline.

Ergon Energy spokesman Rod Rehbein said crews were called to the scene after a truck, with a harvester attached, clipped a low-voltage line.

"It happened about 10.30am and affected one customer,” Mr Rehbein said.

The incident occurred on Goodwood Road near Yellow Water Hole.

The road was only blocked for a short time.