BREAK IN: Lester and Dianne Smith have lost trust in their community after someone broke into their car over the weekend. Toni Benson-Rogan
'Low life' steals Lester's handicap permit

by Toni Benson-Rogan and Carolyn Booth
20th Aug 2018 3:05 PM
A SENIOR Norville resident is in disbelief after a thief stole his handicap parking permit over the weekend.

Lester Smith, who had been diagnosed with Leukaemia, applied for the permit to assist with his frequent hospital trips.

Mr Smith said his niece Dianne Smith had found their back fence open early Saturday morning. Lester said the thief had stolen two CDs along with the parking permit which he'd only received one week ago.

Dianne said she struggled to understand why the culprit would steal those kind of items.

"Now we lock our gate up, we lock the screen door up and you just don't feel safe any more,” she said.

Lester described the thief as a "low life scum”.

Police are currently investigating the break in and Lester and Dianne's experience is just one of many recent car-related incidences.

Childers police are hunting those responsible for torching a Nissan Narvara ute stolen from Macrossan St at the weekend.

Childers police officer-in-charge Sergeant Geoff Fay said between 4pm and 6pm on Saturday the locked ute, with a large tool box on the back, was stolen before being set on fire.

Sgt Fay said the owner wasn't aware the ute had been stolen until police informed him his burnt out car had been found.

"The tray had contained a substantial amount of tools that had been stolen from the rear of the vehicle before it was set on fire," he said. Anyone with information is surged to call PoliceLink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.

