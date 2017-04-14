'Low-life scum' steal trailer from Bundy couple

NOT FAIR: Rosemary Edey is devastated after brazen thieves stole her $4500 trailer from her home.

AN ELDERLY Bundaberg couple have been left devastated after callous thieves stole a $4500 box trailer from their home in broad daylight.

Rosemary and Dennis Edey, both in their 60s, have lived at their Jamieson St home for 48 years and never had any issues.

They thought their East Bundaberg home was reasonably secure with a CCTV camera, a 1.8m fence, and a solar-powered gate.

That was until Wednesday.

While the pensioners were away, the brazen thieves struck.

The couple say a neighbour reported a man and woman in a blue car outside their home between noon and 1pm.

"The trailer is not easy to move and it would have taken some effort,” Mrs Edey said.

Mrs Edey said the thieves managed to damage their gate and shed during the burglary.

The custom-built trailer is 2.7m by 1.5m with a steel cage.

The custom-built trailer stolen from an Bundaberg East home.

Unfortunately the trailer was uninsured.

"We've worked our backsides off our whole lives and never had anything given to us or taken anything from anyone,” MrsEdey said.

"Then these scum come along and steal something we've bought with our hard-saved dollars.

"We've never been able to afford a trailer like this before and never will again.”

Like many residents in Bundaberg East, the couple were forced to rebuild their home following the 2013 floods.

Mrs Edey had a simple message for the "low-life” thieves.

"If you'd been genuine people who needed a trailer, we would have been happy to oblige,” she said.

"You'll no doubt be happy to know that you ripped off a couple of old-age pensioners who lost all of their possessions and home in 2013.”

Adding to Mrs Edey's frustration is the fact her "usually reliable” CCTV camera was not working due to issues with NBN.

The matter has been reported to police.