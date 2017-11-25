Menu
Low-flying owl blamed for car roll-over

A LOW-flying owl was to blame for a vehicle roll-over on Fraser Island overnight when the driver of a four wheel drive vehicle swerved to avoid the nocturnal creature and collided with a tree.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter later airlifted the injured driver off the island and flew him to Bundaberg Hospital.

The 28-year old driver and his male passenger had been travelling along a bush track on Fraser Island just after midnight when the owl flew into the path of their vehicle.

In trying to avoid the bird, the driver veered off the trail and hit a tree, causing the 4WD to roll onto its side.

The driver was briefly rendered unconscious but he and his passenger were both able to climb out of the vehicle.

The men had been driving to the Kingfisher Bay Resort and the accident happened approximately 6km from the resort.

They walked for several hours until they had mobile phone reception and called the Queensland Ambulance Service who drove out and met them on the track.

The men were transported back to the resort where they were met by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter.

They airlifted the driver, who had suffered head injuries, in a stable condition to Bundaberg Hospital.

