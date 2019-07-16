LOW ACT: Thieves steal from hospital patient

INFORMATION SOUGHT: Bundaberg police are investigating the theft from a hospital patient's car while her underwent treatment.

CALLOUS thieves have targeted a hospital patient, stealing items from the man's car as he underwent medical treatment.

Bundaberg police's crime unit is currently investigating the unlawful entry of the motor vehicle, which was parked in the Friendlies Hospital car park between June 25 and July 3.

The 41-year-old man parked his grey Ford Ranger dual cab utility in the hospital car park, at the corner of Bingera and Woondooma Sts, whilst he was receiving treatment at the hospital.

During this time, unknown offenders gained entry to the ute and removed the rear canopy before stealing a stolen a portable 40L Engel fridge, a Kickass 25 Amp battery charger, a grey fridge bag, fridge six-can drink holder, along with flooring from vehicle cabin drawers.

Police are asking anyone with information that could assist with their investigation to come forward by calling Policelink on 131 444.